Rusev Reveals He Volunteered To Take The Stunner From Stone Cold At WrestleMania 32

After getting released by the company in April, Rusev created a Twitch channel where he occasionally plays games and chats with his former wrestling colleagues. Rusev recently had a chat with former WWE Champion Sheamus on his channel this week, where the two talked about their League of Nations faction. While talking about their Tag-Team match against The New Day at WrestleMania 32, Rusev and Sheamus remembered how the match became more iconic after WWE legends Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin made their way to the ring after the contest and hit them with their special moves.

Rusev also revealed how before the match, he, Sheamus, The New Day and others had a meeting where they all picked the iconic wrestling moves they were going to be on the receiving end of after the match. Rusev said that at the meeting, he volunteered to get hit by Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Stunner. “We started picking who's gonna take what. I volunteered right away because I knew... I always wanted to take a Stunner, because I knew I can take it good, and yes, they gave me the Stunner,” said Rusev.

WrestleMania 32: Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin return to punish Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Wade Barrett, and Rusev

At WrestleMania 32, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) fought The League of Nations (Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Wade Barrett, and Rusev) in a 4-on-3 handicap Tag-Team match. The bell rang and the champions took control by punishing Sheamus. However, Sheamus fought back and tagged in Rusev. Rusev and others took turns to punish Xavier Woods and keep the pressure on the champions. The League of Nations made full use of its numbers advantage and won the match after Sheamus hit Woods with the Brogue Kick.

As The League of Nations were celebrating their victory, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, appeared and marched down the entrance ramp. They attacked The League of Nations after which Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered a Stunner to Rusev and Wade Barrett. Stone Cold Steve Austin then delivered a Stunner to Woods, who was asking the WWE Hall of Famers to dance with him.

Image Source: WWE.com

