Chris Jericho Claims John Cena Is Grossly Underrated When It Comes To Promo Deliveries

Arguably the most versatile stars in pro-wrestling today, Chris Jericho has had a glittering 25-year career in sports entertainment. The former WWE and AEW Champion has delivered some memorable matches, but he’s mostly knowns for his incredible promo work. While Le Champion is also called the 'Master of the Microphone', he believes a certain John Cena also had similar skills in promos. Chris Jericho claimed this week that Cena was “underrated” for his promo cutting skills. “I always thought that Cena did great promos. He was a little bit underrated,” said Chris Jericho while talking to fans on his recent Saturday Night Special stream.

Chris Jericho claims John Cena was grossly underrated

Chris Jericho stated that John Cena was very good at connecting with his audience whether they were "teenagers, or chicks, or whatever". He claimed that John Cena was so good that he would make the audience believe in him. Apart from John Cena, Chris Jericho thinks that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was also underrated for his promo cutting skills in the 1980s.

“He was always really good, and he can be super goofy and was super goofy, is super goofy, but also could be very serious and make you believe what he was saying. So, I think that is an underrated guy. And also, Hogan, Hulk Hogan in the 80s.”

Chris Jericho and John Cena fought each other multiple times in the WWE ring, but their most memorable feud came in 2008 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. They faced each other in the main event of Survivor Series 2008, where John Cena won via pinfall after delivering an Attitude Adjustment. The match gave a huge boost to John Cena’s in-ring character, who had just returned from an injury.

What’s next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho is currently in a feud with Orange Cassidy and the two have faced each other twice in the AEW ring. Chris Jericho won the first bout, while Orange Cassidy won the second. According to reports, Le Champion will continue his feud with Cassidy and the two could face each other in an upcoming PPV.

