Seth Rollins Delighted With John Cena’s Praise, Gives Update On Becky Lynch's Health

Seth Rollins got engaged to Becky Lynch in 2019 and the former WWE RAW Women’s champion went on to announce her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020, episode of WWE RAW. Since then, The Man has not appeared on the WWE ring and is currently quarantining at home. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is currently involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and the two are scheduled to face each other at WWE SummerSlam. Recently, Rollins spoke to Jason Duaine Hahn of People Magazine where he opened up about his ongoing feud with Dominik and gave an update on Becky Lynch's health.

Seth Rollins gives fans an update on Becky Lynch's health

While talking about his fiancee, Seth Rollins said Becky Lynch is currently healthy as she takes good care of her body. Seth Rollins claimed that Becky Lynch is the hardest worker in the room and because of the pregnancy, she’s not able to do a lot of things. However, Seth Rollins revealed that Becky Lynch has found a couple of things to do in her maternity leave, which she might share with fans in the future. Seth Rollins ended his answer saying that Becky Lynch is happy and she can’t wait to make her WWE return.

“So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive. That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future.”

Seth Rollins opens up about his ongoing feud with Dominik Mysterio

The Monday Night Messiah praised Dominik Mysterio when asked about last week’s event where Seth Rollins attacked the young Mysterio with kendo sticks and left him bruised in the ring. Seth Rollins broke his in-ring character and claimed that Dominik Mysterio took the beating like ‘a champ’. He said the incident might have “stoked a fire” inside Dominik Mysterio and at WWE SummerSlam 2020, the two will be able to deliver a great performance. “At SummerSlam, we'll be able to bring him to my level and we'll be able to have a good fight,” Seth Rollins added.

Seth Rollins reacts to John Cena’s comments

While talking to Sports Illustrated a couple of days ago, John Cena praised Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt for stepping up during the ‘COVID-19 era’. When Rollins was asked to react to the praise, the former WWE Champion said that it means a lot coming from John Cena. "John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him," Seth Rollins added.

Image Source: WWE.com