Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Visit A Marriage Counsellor To Sort Out Marital Issues

In the recently released promo of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan can be seen travelling to Arizona to meet a marriage counsellor. The couple is reportedly seeking the advice of a professional to resolve the problems they have been facing in their marriage. Brie Bella thinks that she and her husband have drifted apart in the past few weeks.

"We don’t have a lot of time together as a couple," Brie Bella told her sister Nikki Bella and mother Kathy Colace as seen in the new clip. "At times we feel like single parents. When he comes back in town, I leave. We’re kinda growing apart. Like, we’re not growing, together," Brie Bella added. After hearing her sister, Nikki Bella asked Brie whether ‘she and Daniel Bryan are meant to be’. In response, Brie Bella says that she loves Bryan. However, Brie added that she has to figure out why she and Bryan are not spending time together.

Also Read l Brie Bella says Daniel Bryan nearly missed WrestleMania, didn’t wanted to go back to WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella announce pregnancy

A couple of weeks ago, The Bella Twins announced their pregnancies by sharing some pictures on their social media handles. Brie Bella revealed that she’s going to have a second child with Daniel Bryan. Her sister Nikki Bella, on the other hand, is having her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. In the post, Brie Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother again. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Nikki Bella. She continued by saying that she and her husband Daniel Bryan are happy with the news and can’t wait to see how their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson reacts after seeing her brother/sister.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results and highlights: Daniel Bryan defeats King Corbin, Otis beats Ziggler

Also Read l Daniel Bryan reckons he can defeat Brock Lesnar if they have a rematch: WWE News

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's personal life

In September 2013, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan got engaged and a year later they tied the knot. In October 2016, Brie Bella announced that she and Bryan are expecting their first child. In May 2017, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were blessed with a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. In January 2020, Bella announced that she's expecting her second. A month later, Daniel Bryan revealed that he will be taking some time off from wrestling to spend some time with his family. He said that he loves being a father more than being a wrestler.

Also Read l Daniel Bryan is quarantining himself for the safety of pregnant wife Brie Bella: WWE News