WWE Legend Jim Ross Explains Why John Cena Was The Successful Face Of WWE For Years

For over a decade, John Cena was the face of WWE and was one of the key people who led the charge to take WWE to new heights. John Cena was the face of Ruthless Aggression era and became the wrestler WWE desperately needed after Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock left the promotion. John Cena was so loved among fans that he featured in several championship matches and he has become WWE World Champion a total of 16 times. Many also hail him as one of the most recognisable superstars in WWE’s history.

Recently, former WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about John Cena in his ‘Grilling JR podcast’ and explained why John Cena successfully stayed the face of WWE for years. Jim Ross said John Cena’s passion for wrestling was overwhelming when he joined WWE. Jim Ross said John Cena was dedicated to the craft and everyone in WWE knew John Cena is going to make it big in WWE.

WWE legend Jim Ross praises John Cena

Jim Ross said John Cena never said no to anything. He would work hard every day of the week and would give everything he had. "His record for Make-A-Wishes, granting wishes for terminally ill children, nobody is even close." Jim Ross said John Cena was the kind of guy who would never turn anything down, even when he became an A-list superstar. Jim Ross said some people would give John Cena extra work because they knew Cena would not refuse.

“Here’s the thing about this, John was a guy who never said no, he worked his ass off for seven days a week or 10 days a week if there were 10 days in the week. He loved what he did.”

