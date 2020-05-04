When Triple H Defeated John Cena, Randy Orton And JBL To Win The WWE Championship

Almost 12 years ago at Backlash 2008, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton and JBL faced each other in a Fatal 4-Way elimination match. The match was for the WWE Championship in which the wrestlers can be eliminated only by pinfall or submission. The main event match started with Randy Orton trying to attack JBL, but Bradshaw countered by throwing Orton out of the ring. JBL then punished John Cena, before being attacked by Triple H. John Cena soon recovered and tried to attack a busy Triple H, but The Game reversed the move and sent Cena to Orton.

The four men broke into two groups as Triple H fought JBL in the ring, while John Cena and Randy Orton fought outside. In the later part of the match, JBL teamed up with Randy Orton and threw John Cena through the announcers' table. The duo then went to the ring and began punishing Triple H. However, an experienced Triple H hit the pair with a clothesline, and threw JBL outside. Triple H then went down to fight JBL while a recovered John Cena faced Randy Orton in the ring.

A few minutes later, John Cena eliminated JBL by trapping him in the STFU, forcing him to submit. As John Cena was busy celebrating, Randy Orton kicked him in the head and eliminated him via pinfall. Triple H and Randy Orton came face-to-face and started fighting. Randy Orton took control as he delivered a series of manoeuvres. However, the Game recovered and struck Randy Orton with his knee.

After the break, the pair fought outside the ring again where Randy Orton hit Triple H with an RKO. Randy Orton then tried to hit Triple H in the head, but Triple H dodged and tried to deliver a Pedigree. However, Randy Orton dodged and tried to attack with an RKO, but this time Triple H dodged again and delivered a Pedigree successfully. He pinned Randy Orton to win his 12th WWE World Championship.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination at Backlash 2008

