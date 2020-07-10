John Cena Beats HHH, Shawn Michaels To Retain WWE Title At Survivor Series 2009: Watch

At Survivor Series 2009, John Cena faced Triple H and Shawn Michaels in one of the most entertaining Triple Threat matches of the 2010s. The was filled with shocking and memorable moments like John Cena delivering the Attitude Adjustment to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Triple H putting HBK through the announce table, Shawn Michaels hitting John Cena and Triple H with his inimitable Sweet Chin Music and many more. The match was loved by fans and started the iconic feud between the D-Generation X leaders.

Survivor Series 2009: How the John Cena vs Triple H vs Shawn Michaels feud started

On the October 26, 2009 episode of WWE RAW, guest hosts Kyle Busch and Joey Logano announced that WWE Champion John Cena will defend his title against both members of D-Generation X, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2009. A week later, the superstars made the match official by signing their title match contract. After the segment, Triple H and Shawn Michaels attacked John Cena to end the episode.

Survivor Series 2009: John Cena defeats Triple H, Shawn Michaels

Triple H and Shawn Michaels entered the ring as the D-Generation X, but as soon as the bell rang, HBK shocked everyone by hitting Triple H with a Sweet Chin Music, sending him outside the ring for several minutes. Shawn Michaels started fighting John Cena and even came close to throwing Cena through the announce table. However, Triple H recovered and delivered a Spinebuster to Shawn Michaels, taking control of the match.

John Cena tried to execute an Attitude Adjustment on Triple H, but HBK entered the ring to take down Cena. Michaels and Triple H battled for a couple of minutes before Cena recovered and trapped Triple H in his STF submission hold. As Triple H was about to tap out, Shawn Michaels appeared and broke the hold. Shawn Michaels then hit both John Cena and Triple H with Sweet Chin Music. Triple H soon recovered and started fighting his long-time friend, but Cena took advantage of the situation and threw Michaels onto Triple H with the Attitude Adjustment and pinned Triple H to retain his title.

