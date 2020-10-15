John Cena Net Worth: WWE Star's Combined Net Worth With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE superstar John Cena married girlfriend Shah Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Florida on Wednesday. According to media reports covering the news, the ceremony took place in Tampa, Florida with family, friends and WWE stars in attendance as well. The news of John Cena’s marriage comes after rumours had earlier suggested that the couple were engaged, with John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh reportedly dating since March 2019.

Also Read: John Cena To Stars In 'The Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series As 'Peacemaker' For HBO Max

John Cena wife: Who is Shay Shariatzadeh?

Shay Shariatzadeh is a 31-year-old Canadian citizen who was born in Iran. She studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of British Columbia, with the engineer completing her bachelor's degree in 2013. According to E! Online, Shay Shariatzadeh works as a product manager for a tech company.

Also Read: John Cena Unveiled As New 'voice Of Honda' For 'Rugged' Promotional Campaign

John Cena wife: How did the WWE star meet Shay Shariatzadeh?

According to media reports, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh first interacted with each other when the WWE star was filming for Playing With Fire in March 2019. Life & Style reported that while the couple met each other a few times, their relationship grew stronger once John Cena moved back to the United States. The rumoured couple then made their red carpet debut at the Playing With Fire premiere in October 2019. The news that the couple were engaged first started doing the rounds in February 2020, when Shay Shariatzadeh was snapped wearing an engagement ring.

Also Read: WWE Star John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh In A Private Ceremony

Want to send a HUGE Congratulations Mr and Mrs Cena! 🍾 John Cena is officially married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They were first seen together in March 2019 in Canada while John was filming ‘Playing with Fire’ wishing them a lifetime of happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJNORtOEAi — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) October 14, 2020

John Cena Shay Shariatzadeh married: How much is John Cena net worth?

Apart from being a WWE star, John Cena is also a famous rapper, actor and bodybuilder. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $60 million. According to media reports, he is the amongst the richest wrestlers in the world, with John Cena’s net worth only behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Apart from earning through professional wrestling, the John Cena net worth has been boosted by multiple brand endorsements and movie roles.

Also Read: BTS Perform 'Home' While John Cena Expresses His Love For Band On 'The Tonight Show'

John Cena wife: What is the Shah Shariatzadeh net worth?

The Canadian citizen who works as a product manager for a tech company has generated her net worth via her profession. There are multiple reports which provide details on Shay Shariatzadeh’s net worth. While The Siasat Daily claims that the Shay Shariatzadeh net worth is around $250,000, Stars Offline reports her net worth to be closer to $500,000.

Disclaimer: The above John Cena net worth and Shay Shariatzadeh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: AP