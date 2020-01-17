John Cena Gets Real About His WWE Career, Admits He'll Be Okay If He Stops Wrestling

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars of the world. He has achieved almost everything in his WWE career. The 42-year-old has held the WWE Championship for 16 times in his career. He needs one more title reign to surpass the legendary Ric Flair. However, John Cena is no longer an active face in the promotion. The legendary WWE superstar has turned his attention towards the cinematic universe. It is okay for John Cena if he never gets to wrestle again in his life.

WWE: John Cena admits it’s okay if he stops wrestling at this point of time

Despite staying away from regular WWE events, John Cena is a regular face at WrestleMania. The WWE Superstar has not a missed out on a single WrestleMania event since his debut in WWE. It’s almost time for WrestleMania 36 and fans have already started to look out for their favourite WWE Superstar. However, John Cena is busy with his movies and he may not return again inside the squared ring.

John Cena has often admitted that he has become too old for wrestling. His body does not permit him to appear frequently for WWE. However, Cena’s love for the sport remains intact and he acknowledges the fact that WWE has earned him all the stardom and money that he has.

WWE: Any chances at WrestleMania 36?

Randy Orton took a cheeky turn when he challenged John Cena for a fight at WrestleMania 36 through his official Instagram handle. However, Cena has ruled out the possibility of the fight by stating that ‘he’ is not a ‘matchmaker’. Thus, he (John Cena) is unsure whether it will happen or not.

