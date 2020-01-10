The Debate
John Cena Gives His Honest Opinion On Vince McMahon On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

WWE News

John Cena has been a favourite of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During a recent interview, the 16-time champion spoke of the bond he shares with McMahon.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Cena

John Cena may have successfully transitioned into being a Hollywood star. However, he will always be remembered as a WWE star too. John Cena has been a favourite of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During a recent interview, the 16-time champion spoke of the bond he shares with McMahon.

Also Read | WWE: Hulk Hogan Wants WWE Return At WrestleMania 36 For One Last Fight

John Cena says Vince McMahon is more than a boss

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, the host asked the former WWE champion if he still saw Vince McMahon as his boss. John Cena said that McMahon was much more than a boss to him. He called the WWE boss a friend, a father-figure, a mentor and a trustworthy person in his life. John Cena said that McMahon had inspired him and always had wisdom to offer.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel Will Host A Brand New Celebrity Version Of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Popular Celebrity Host

John Cena acknowledged that he still considers McMahon his boss. The WWE executive has had a tremendous impact on his life. 

John Cena said that he is still a part of the WWE family and even teased his return to the ring during WrestleMania 36, to be held in Tampa. The former WWE champion was on the show to promote his movie Dolittle.

Image credits: WWE.com

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Cooks A 'special Dish' For Jimmy Kimmel For Thanksgiving

Published:
COMMENT
