'No..No..No..I Know You Now': John Cena Apologised To The Rock After WrestleMania- WATCH

16-time world champion John Cena and The Rock’s rivalry in WWE is one of the most iconic storylines of the promotion to date, which is commended by the fans. In a video currently going viral on social media, Cena can be seen shedding light on one of their intense matches at WrestleMania. The Rock and Cena headlined the main event of WrestleMania 28 in 2012, only to fight again at WrestleMania 29 the next year.

In the viral video clip, Cena can be seen apologizing to Dwayne Johnson after their clash at WrestleMania 28. “I’m like a weird business type guy, but I always have a method to my madness,” said John Cena, as both superstars hugged. In reply, The Rock said, “No, no, no, I know, and I know you now. So, I got you”. Meanwhile, reacting to the video in a show, Cena said, “I thought we had a great conversation. The basis of our conversation was I hope you can see now that this was just business”.

John Cena sheds light on his regrets over the WrestleMania matchup with The Rock

WWE announced The Rock vs John Cena for WrestleMania 28 a year in advance after Rock helped The Miz to retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27. During his recent appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast for the promotion of the ‘Fast X’ movie, Cena revealed there was tension between both superstars for nearly a year. “Yes it worked, yes we sold tickets and yes people loved it. People choose sides, it was a polarizing event We could’ve done it with everyone working together and playing nice and that was my fault,” said Cena.

“I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine”

However, both wrestling superstars became friends again once Cena ventured into Hollywood. “I got selfish and me living WWE at that point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective, I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine and my view was if you love something, be there every day. What a hypocrite I am because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time and I just didn’t see that,” Cena said on the 'Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.