2023 WWE Money In The Bank Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, UK And US?

WWE is at its best to host their one of the most awaited of the five Pay Per View events. The annual Money in the Bank will be hosted on Saturday. The WWE industry will be making a return to England after almost 3 decades. In this event the fans will be witnessing one of the best matches in the industry.

3 things you need to know

The first ever WWE Money in the Bank was held in 2010

The Bloodline Civil War will be the main event of the Money in the Bank 2023

The Money in the Bank 2023 will be the first-ever edition of the event hosted in the UK

What matches are planned for the event?

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight vs Santos Escobar vs Butch vs Damian Priest vs Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark vs Bayley vs IYO Sky vs Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

"Bloodline Civil War" Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos

In addition to the Men's and Women's ladder bouts, the event will include the newest installment of the Bloodline civil war between Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins - Jimmy and Jey Uso. The men's ladder match will have seven contestants, while the women's ladder match will feature six contestants competing for the briefcase.

Another highly anticipated Money in the Bank 2023 bout will pit Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title, which was resurrected at the Night of Champions, with Rollins becoming the inaugural title winner and creating history in the WWE. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the Women's Tag Team Championship. Gunther will attempt to defend his WWE Intercontinental Title against Matt Riddle in an interesting battle.

When is the WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

WWE Money on the Bank 2023 takes place on July 2.

Where in England will the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 take place?

WWE Money on the Bank will be held in London at O2 Arena.

When will the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match begin?

WWE Money on the Bank begins:

India- 12:30 AM IST

UK- 8 PM GMT

US- 3 PM EST

Middle East- 11 PM MEST

How can I watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match live?

WWE Money on the Bank will be broadcast live on:-

India- Sony LIV, Sony Sports Ten Network

USA- Peacock Network

UK- WWE Network

Middle East - MBC and Shadhid