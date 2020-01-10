John Cena Teases A Match At WrestleMania 36 On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

John Cena has been balancing his WWE and Hollywood career. He has not been a regular in the wrestling ring. The last time John Cena was involved in matches was in December 2018 and January 2019. Since then, John Cena has not been seen much in the ring. He made a non-match appearance in WrestleMania 35. However, the former WWE champion has teased a match at WrestleMania 36.

Our choices in life greatly affect us and those around us. How will you choose to live today? — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 9, 2020

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Cena said that he might be free by the time WrestleMania 36 takes place. The star, who is shooting for Suicide Squad, said that he expects the shoot to wrap up by then. John Cena said that WrestleMania 36 is being held in Tampa, where he lives.

We all have many differences that make us unique, still, we are all human. We all have real emotions. Words and actions can heavily impact those they’re directed towards. We are free to say and do as we choose, we must NEVER overlook being accountable for those words and actions. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 3, 2020

John Cena said that he always likes WWE to give him ideas. He then customizes them to his liking. He said that he will be in the neighbourhood during WrestleMania and would love to earn a spot in the WrestleMania line-up. Cena said that wrestlers worked over 250 shows a year to be able to get a spot on Wrestlemania.

John Cena says Vince McMahon has the control

John Cena said that the only way he can earn a spot is if Vince McMahon called him and asked him to fight a match. Cena said, if that happened, he would accept and put his spin on it. The last time he appeared on WrestleMania was in 2019, but he did not participate in a match. John Cena returned to WrestleMania as Doctor Thugonomics.

Image credits: WWE.com