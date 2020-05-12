WWE Announces Crossover Segment Between WWE RAW And SmackDown To Wrestle Falling Ratings

WWE SmackDown’s King Corbin made a small cameo on this week’s WWE RAW where he slammed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Corbin said that McIntyre learned a lot by being under his wing, which helped him defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and become the WWE Champion. Later, after defeating Andrade, Drew McIntyre picked up the mic and challenged King Corbin for a match at next week’s WWE RAW. WWE then announced that NXT Women's Champion and WWE RAW superstar Charlotte Flair would be on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Also Read l WWE Ratings: WWE RAW May 8 episode draws lowest viewership numbers ever in company’s history

This confused many fans as WWE superstars are not allowed to compete outside their brands. According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, FOX (the network of WWE SmackDown) and USA Network (the network of WWE RAW) officials have asked for the two brands to start working together as the two shows are getting low viewership ratings since the past few weeks. Last week’s WWE RAW episode drew the lowest viewership numbers (1.68 million) in Monday Night RAW’s history.

Also Read l WWE Ratings: WWE RAW draws second-lowest viewership numbers in company’s history: WWE News

However, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said that the crossover between WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown will be kept at a ‘minimum’. According to many, the two brands are witnessing bad ratings because they don’t have their top wrestlers with them. WWE SmackDown’s face Roman Reigns is currently taking a break from wrestling because of some personal reasons and WWE RAW’s Brock Lesnar left after his storyline with Drew McIntyre ended at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE Ratings: WWE Backstage witnesses lowest viewership in history on Hardy's return segment: WWE News

WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown: Announced crossover matches/segments

WWE SmackDown: NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to appear on this week's episode

WWE RAW: King Corbin to face Drew McIntyre next week

WWE RAW: WWE SmackDown stars and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to defend their title against The IIconics next week

Also Read l WWE Ratings: Becky Lynch confirms pregnancy publicly, crowns Asuka as WWE RAW Women's Champion