Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev, Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Welcome Baby Boys

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Friday, July 31. Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, on the other hand, gave birth to her second child, also a boy on Saturday, August 1. Both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella had announced the news of their pregnancy on their YouTube channel in January 2020.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcome their second child

Brie Bella was the first to announce the news on social media. The former champion shared a sweet photo where her little boy can be seen clutching onto her finger while she and Daniel Bryan held hands. While announcing that she and Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on August 1, she added that her boy is healthy. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan got married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Birdie Joe Danielson in May 2017.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcome their first child

Shortly after Brie Bella’s announcement, her twin sister Nikki Bella shared a similar picture on Instagram. In the pic, her little boy can be seen holding onto her fiance Artem Chigvintsev's finger. Just like Brie, Nikki Bella also announced that she gave birth to little Artem Chigvintsev on July 31. She also revealed that everyone is healthy and she can’t wait to go back home.

Superstars congratulate Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev and Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan

After Nikki Bella and Brie Bella made the announcement, many WWE superstars took to social media to congratulate the Bella Twins. “Wow beautiful congratulations amazing news. So happy everyone healthy and safe. Enjoy,” wrote former WWE Diva Candice Michelle. "Yay !! Congrats," former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss added. “I am so happy for you guys,” commented former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. Gavin Rossdale, Snooki, Maryse also congratulated their former colleagues.

Former WWE champions The Bella Twins announced their retirement in 2019 after ruling the WWE women’s roster for years. Though Brie Bella hung up her boots due to personal reasons, Nikki Bella was forced to retire after a cyst was found in her brain just a month after her neck surgery. In 2020, The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Image Courtesy: Bella Twins Instagram