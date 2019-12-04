John Cena To Play Unique Cameo On WWE NXT With A Looming WrestleMania Announcement

16-time WWE Championship holder John Cena will be narrating a special presentation of WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments immediately following WWE NXT on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The video with John Cena’s voice has already been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the WWE. It has Cena’s voice and a mesmerising presentation of all the best WrestleMania moments included in the video.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: John Cena's ‘Ruthless’ Debut Against Kurt Angle Makes Fans Nostalgic

.@JohnCena narrates a special presentation of “#WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments” TOMORROW NIGHT immediately following #WWENXT at 10/9c on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/ZDaClfHbvN — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Names His Favourite WWE Stars Of All Time; Includes The Rock, Ric Flair

John Cena features in “WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments”

Also Read | Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

This video released by WWE announcing the WWE WrestleMania Legendary Moments, will give fans an opportunity to relive the best moments from arguably the brand's biggest event traditionally since the last 35 years. The video has WWE star John Cena introducing WrestleMania as the network’s annual extravaganza. The star described the annual event to be the home of 'unsurpassed athleticism and iconic clashes'.

Also Read | WWE: John Cena's Top 4 Instagram Posts Featuring Bollywood Stars

Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

Also Read | WWE Starrcade Best Vs Worst: From Rusev-Bobby Lashley Fight To Ric Flair’s Mic Malfunction

The video had snippets of some of the defining moments from WrestleMania matches of the past including those involving Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rick Flair, The Rock, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousse among others. Cena said that the event had the ability to keep its fans on the edge of their seats or take their breath away by springing emotional surprises at the event. He invites fans to witness the biggest and brightest wrestling stars on the world stage and relive the majesty and magnificence of WrestleMania on Legendary Moments.