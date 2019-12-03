WWE: Seth Rollins Names His Favourite WWE Stars Of All Time; Includes The Rock, Ric Flair

Seth Rollins is currently the face of WWE and whenever he does an interview, it goes viral. Recently, The Beastslayer was on 103.5 KISS FM where he talked about his childhood and how he got hooked to WWE. He also revealed some of his favourite WWE Superstars who were like superheroes to him. Rollins revealed that he grew up watching wrestling and he started training when he was just 16 years old.

He added that wrestlers were like live-action superheroes. He was just four years old when he admired wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, Mr. Perfect, Rick "The Model" Martel and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The former WWE Universal Champion revealed that he used to love the storylines and the action. It was as good as the comic books. During the interview, Seth Rollins was asked about who he would put on his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling. To which, the architect replied by saying,

“My Mt. Rushmore is probably Hogan, Rock, Flair and maybe Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels is my favourite wrestler of all-time and I'd love to put him on that Mt. Rushmore.”

Seth Rollins also praised WWE COO Triple H and spoke about how he has contributed so much to the longevity of the business. Rollins added that The Game had helped him in every way possible when he was fighting for NXT. Seth Rollins was the first-ever NXT Champion and he went on to win almost every WWE title. Recently, he lost his WWE Universal Championship title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

