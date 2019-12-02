WWE Starrcade Best Vs Worst: From Rusev-Bobby Lashley Fight To Ric Flair’s Mic Malfunction

WWE Starrcade, which has a reputation for being a great live event was a little uneventful this year. Most of the show was dominated by the eight-women Tag Team championship match and very little of the main event. Here are the two worst and best moments from WWE Starrcade 2019.

Worst moments from WWE Starrcade results

WWE Starrcade results: Flair’s microphone malfunction

Ric Flair, who is one of the greatest in WWE history and WWE superstar Kevin Owens opened the show. So, when you have the duo in the same ring to open the show, you know it will be fun. But the segment turned out to be an epic fail after Flair’s microphone malfunctioned, and the audience could not hear him at all. Owens had to share his microphone with Flair. It is worth wondering if there was some banter planned between the two, which had to be cancelled due to the botch.

#WWEStarrcade is off to an EXCITING start as @FightOwensFight & @RicFlairNatrBoy show appreciation for each other with a big WOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/QYzIFZp0yF — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2019

WWE Starrcade results: No Big matches

One of the biggest fails of the evening was having a match involving The Fiend and Braun Strowman and not televising it. The bouts involving Randy Orton and AJ Styles and Seth Rollins and Rowan were also not televised. Seemingly, the network picked the least exciting matches and showcased them to viewers across the globe.

Best moments from WWE Starrcade

WWE Starrcade results: Lashley vs Rusev

When Bobby Lashley and Rusev's match at Starrcade was announced, it created a lot of excitement among fans. There was a huge pre-match build-up involving Lana, and the match would surely have been worthy of pay per view status. However, at the last minute, Kevin Owens stepped in to face Lashley in the ring leading to much disappointment. However, the disappointment was short-lived as Rusev showed up mid-match and took the fight to Lashley. The whole arena rooted for Rusev.

WWE Starrcade results: Alexa returns

Alexa Bliss returned to the ring this week to a massive cheer from the crowd. Well, she hasn’t been away from the ring too long, but it seems absence has made her popularity go up. The best event of the night was the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Though it was evident from the start that Nikki Cross would end up being the one who submitted, it was the only match of any importance across the event. And while Becky Lynch was the most popular babyface in the competition, Alexa Bliss came a close second.

