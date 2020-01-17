BTS' Collaboration With Formula E Now Unveiled By A Thrilling Video!

Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, are the Global Ambassadors of FIA Formula E Championship. Recently, Formula E released the official promo video. E Championship is involved in electric racing of cars which aims sustainable racing. The announcement of the collaboration of the popular boyband and the Formula E team happened on December 18th, 2019. The agenda of the two is to help electric vehicles popularize and reduce climate effects caused by the emissions of fuel operated cars in Formula One.

Formula E recently released the video for the collaboration

Global Superstars @BTS_twt supports Formula E to bring about a cleaner future, faster⚡ #TheRaceForCleanAir pic.twitter.com/JcYibnV3Gj — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) January 15, 2020

In the recent update on electric cars, BTS’ collaboration video was released on ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s official Twitter. In the video were the seven members of the band as well as a sleek Formula E car. The promo video consisted of all the members of the boyband in a dapper avatar, BTS also donned the racing attire towards the end of the video. Henceforth BTS will be promoting electric Formula E racing which is a big step towards climate change and anti-pollution measures. According to multiple reports, another important aim of BTS and Formula E is to reinforce the usage of sustainable cars and make electric cars a normalcy all around the world.

A very special New Year's message from Global Superstars @BTS_twt to Formula E fans! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LwTnpFcRlm — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) December 31, 2019

On the professional front

BTS dropped their comeback’s trailer-cum-music video on January 10, 2020, KST. The Interlude: Shadow was an instant hit amidst fans of the global juggernauts. Shadow was termed as a 'realistic, dark, strong' video rap song brought to life by BTS Suga, also known by his maiden name Min Yoon Gi. BTS will be releasing their comeback tracklist on February 21st followed by a music video on February 28th, 2020. The fans are awaiting the music video and the complete tracklist.

