John Cena Reveals He Would Love To Feature In 'Fast And Furious 10'

Fans were reportedly excited to see the addition of John Cena in the Fast and Furious family with the ninth instalment in the franchise. The trailer for the film has teased an intense rivalry between John Cena and Vin Diesel's characters.

Though the trailer showcases John Cena as the villain of the film, the actor himself has stated in an interview that he might not be the ultimate baddie of the film. Now, John Cena has expressed that he would love to feature in the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

John Cena would love to feature in Fast and Furious 9

As per reports, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga is going to be the conclusive film of the franchise. In Fast and Furious 9's trailer, John Cena and Vin Diesel can be seen pitted against each other in high-octane action sequences.

While speaking to a news daily in the USA, John Cena was asked if he would like to feature in the final Fast and Furious film, to which the actor replied saying that he would be immensely grateful to have a place at the table.

John Cena expressed that he wishes for Fast and Furious 9 to be a tremendous success. John Cena was conscious of not letting out any spoilers about the fate of his character and quickly stated that he is only putting out his wishes to the universe as he believes if one puts their thoughts out, they become a reality. The actor hopes that he features in Fast and Furious 10 and also wishes that Justin Lin directs the final film in the saga.

Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for #F9 and get your tickets now - in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5NgTOH pic.twitter.com/LeFmC1njS0 — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2020

Image credit - John Cena Instagram

