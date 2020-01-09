John Cena Set To Juggle Between One-off Wrestlemania Appearances And Movies: Report

John Cena is one of the most bankable and known wrestlers to ever enter the WWE ring. In his 20-year-long WWE career, Cena has provided fans with some incredible matches and in-ring moments. However, it has been almost a year since fans have seen Cena in a WWE ring. These days, Cena is busy pursuing his acting dreams and working in big-budget Hollywood movies. A few weeks ago, Cena revealed that his current age and physique forces him to keep out of the WWE ring. Despite that, members of the Cenation still believe that their captain can appear in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Recently, John Cena was interviewed by Belfast Telegraph and he revealed his WrestleMania plans in the interaction.

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones, because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I’m not saying that world is shut off. I’m trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation,” John Cena told the Belfast Telegraph.

Though he didn’t confirm his return, he made it clear that WWE is still his family and hopes that he will be remembered for his WWE career. John Cena said that he has given everything to the company and he will always be a WWE superstar. He added that he is currently doing what he loves and he does not have a good physique as current WWE superstars.

John Cena: WWE overview

John Cena garnered fame in WWE after pursuing a career in rapping and won his first singles title, the United States Championship in 2004. The next year, John Cena won the WWE Championship for the first time. After that, John Cena's character transformed into a hero-like figure. The company later reportedly made Cena its franchise superstar and a public face for the next 10 years. John Cena has been the key figure in major WWE events closing the company's annual WrestleMania event five times. Though WWE now has A-list wrestlers like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and many others, WWE universe would still like to see John Cena return to the WWE.

