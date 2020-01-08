John Cena Cheekily Responds To Pop Star Justin Bieber's Comic Instagram Post

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently released an album named Yummy and he has had a busy week promoting it. The song is currently topping the charts. Meanwhile, on Monday, Bieber posted a picture featuring him and WWE Superstar John Cena.

Also Read | John Cena Unfazed After Nikki Bella’s Engagement, Takes Girlfriend Out For Romantic Dinner

Also Read | John Cena: WWE Legend's House Worth, Location, Description And All Other Details

It is a meme that features a cropped photo of Justin Bieber from a recent unicycle fall that’s been reframed as a top-rope splash on John Cena. Meanwhile, the picture was used on a various number of posts in Justin Bieber’s feed, where he is seen doing the same unicycle.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: John Cena & Kurt Angle Battle In Their Last Ever One-on-one Match

There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single! @JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nnZsULcUjj — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Mysterious Baby Posts Have Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

John Cena vs Justin Bieber

The Cenation leader quickly replied him on his Twitter handle. He wrote that there is always a lesson in every failure an individual faces. John Cena also added that maybe in this picture, the experience is 'You Didn't See Me'. He concluded the tweet by congratulating Justin Bieber on his new album.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Net Worth After Success Of His Latest Track 'Yummy' Will Blow Your Mind

John Cena Twitter thoughts

We all have many differences that make us unique, still, we are all human. We all have real emotions. Words and actions can heavily impact those they’re directed towards. We are free to say and do as we choose, we must NEVER overlook being accountable for those words and actions. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 3, 2020

Also Read | Selena Gomez Was Busy Doing THIS On The Day Her Ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber Got Married

John Cena has been off WWE for a while. 2019 was the first year that the former WWE champion has not appeared on any PPV event since 2002. However, he made a cameo at WrestleMania 35 where he donned his old gimmick of Doctor of Thugonomics.