WWE Top 30 Wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Cena And Other Stars Make The Cut

WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, Ric Flair and others recently made it to Collider’s top 30 wrestlers list.

WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and others recently made it to Collider’s top 30 wrestlers list. Stone Cold Steve Austin topped the list because of his impact on the Attitude era and creating legacies within the wrestling business. Stone Cold Steve Austin was earlier also ranked top of Bleacher Report's 10 best WWE wrestlers of all time list.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s eternal in-ring rival, The Rock was on the third spot of Collider’s list as Hulk Hogan overtook him. In Bleacher Report's list, The Rock was on the same spot, but Hulk Hogan was on the fourth spot. After Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Rock, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair made it to No. 4 while 'Macho Man' Randy Savage is fifth. Shawn Michaels is, surprisingly, on the sixth spot as he was ranked No. 2 by Bleacher Report.

Many fans have disagreed with Collider’s report as 16-time WWE Champion John Cena is eighth on the list. Fans also disagreed with Triple H being at the 14th spot while Randy Orton did not make the list at all. Many thought the 'Viper' could have replaced Rey Mysterio, who settles in at 23. The list also did not feature overseas wrestlers as many believe NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others would have featured in the list.

Here's Collider's top 30 wrestlers list:

  1.  Stone Cold Steve Austin
  2. Hulk Hogan
  3. The Rock
  4. 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair
  5. 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
  6. Shawn Michaels
  7. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
  8. John Cena
  9. The Undertaker
  10. Chris Jericho
  11. Brock Lesnar
  12. Mick Foley
  13. Dusty Rhodes
  14. Triple H
  15. Eddie Guerrero
  16. Andre the Giant
  17. 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
  18. Daniel Bryan
  19. AJ Styles
  20. CM Punk
  21. Sting
  22. Kurt Angle
  23. Rey Mysterio
  24. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts
  25. Big Van Vader
  26. Edge
  27. Kenny Omega
  28. 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase
  29. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
  30. The Ultimate Warrior

