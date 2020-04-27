WWE Top 30 Wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Cena And Other Stars Make The Cut

WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and others recently made it to Collider’s top 30 wrestlers list. Stone Cold Steve Austin topped the list because of his impact on the Attitude era and creating legacies within the wrestling business. Stone Cold Steve Austin was earlier also ranked top of Bleacher Report's 10 best WWE wrestlers of all time list.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s eternal in-ring rival, The Rock was on the third spot of Collider’s list as Hulk Hogan overtook him. In Bleacher Report's list, The Rock was on the same spot, but Hulk Hogan was on the fourth spot. After Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Rock, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair made it to No. 4 while 'Macho Man' Randy Savage is fifth. Shawn Michaels is, surprisingly, on the sixth spot as he was ranked No. 2 by Bleacher Report.

Many fans have disagreed with Collider’s report as 16-time WWE Champion John Cena is eighth on the list. Fans also disagreed with Triple H being at the 14th spot while Randy Orton did not make the list at all. Many thought the 'Viper' could have replaced Rey Mysterio, who settles in at 23. The list also did not feature overseas wrestlers as many believe NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others would have featured in the list.

Here's Collider's top 30 wrestlers list:

Stone Cold Steve Austin Hulk Hogan The Rock 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair 'Macho Man' Randy Savage Shawn Michaels Bret 'The Hitman' Hart John Cena The Undertaker Chris Jericho Brock Lesnar Mick Foley Dusty Rhodes Triple H Eddie Guerrero Andre the Giant 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper Daniel Bryan AJ Styles CM Punk Sting Kurt Angle Rey Mysterio Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Big Van Vader Edge Kenny Omega 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat The Ultimate Warrior

