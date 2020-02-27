John Cena's Signature Series Spinner Championship Replica Titles Are Out For Sale By WWE

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to return on SmackDown on February 28 and it is not the only piece of good news for his fans. John Cena's Signature Series of Championship replica titles are now going to be available on WWEShop.com. Here is everything you need to know about the WWE Championship Spinner.

Also Read | K-Pop Band BTS Want To Meet John Cena, WWE Legend Reacts: Watch

WWE news: John Cena Signature Series replica title

The customised replica title celebrates John Cena’s WWE legacy and career. The distinctive orange colour of the belt replicates John Cena’s classic ring attire from 2010. Also, the special print proclaims - 'you can’t see me' and 'the champ is here'. These were two of the most famous phrases used by the WWE legend. The belt also showcases a famous quote by the former WWE champion - 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect.' Meanwhile, the back of the title is a camouflage which acknowledges John Cena’s support and respect towards the Armed Forces. The John Cena Signature Series replica titles are available on WWEShop.com and you can purchase one for INR 39,782.

Also Read | When John Cena And CM Punk Entertained WWE Universe With This Epic Battle

John Cena Signature Series WWE Championship Spinner replica title: Hardware

The hardware of the customised strap is a replica of the WWE Championship Spinner which was incepted by John Cena on April 4, 2005. The replica title also features over 3,000 faux diamonds and a three-dimensional spinning WWE logo at the centre of the plate. The plating is reportedly done with two-tone silver and gold processes.

WWE news: John Cena Wrestlemania 36 feature and WWE return

After taking a long gap from wrestling, 16-time World Champion John Cena is ready to come back to WWE SmackDown on February 28. According to reports, John Cena is coming back to ignite a storyline in the John Cena WrestleMania 36 storyline with his opponent. The WWE Universe is seemingly thrilled to welcome back their legend after a long time.

Also Read | Why Did Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose Aka Jon Moxley Leave WWE And Join AEW?

Also Read | Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)