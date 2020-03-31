Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Withdrew From WrestleMania 36 Match Against Goldberg

Earlier, it was revealed that Roman Reigns was not comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, Dave Meltzer had stated that Roman Reigns is frequently being checked by doctors to make sure that he is able to perform at WrestleMania. Now, Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he won’t be featuring in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 disappearance has nothing to do with health: Roman Reigns

While talking to TMZ Sports earlier, Roman Reigns stated that there are a lot of things going on in his personal life and that’s why he won’t be attending WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns said that because he had a long history with leukaemia, people believe that he is not fit to participate in the WrestleMania 36 match, which is not true. Roman Reigns said that he was fit to participate and even got a green light from WWE doctors and officials. Roman Reigns said he even reached Orlando (WrestleMania 36 venue) to start his WrestleMania 36 training, but something happened and he had to leave. Roman Reigns then asked forgiveness from fans for being unable to entertain them.

“For all my fans, I’m sorry. I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain, but sometimes things are more important. I had to make a choice for me and my family,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Braun Strowman to replace Reigns at WrestleMania

Recently, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman. According to Meltzer, WWE has already taped Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 36 and the match will be made official on next week’s WWE SmackDown. Earlier, WWE executive Triple H talked about Roman Reigns and stated that WWE accepted Roman Reigns’ withdrawal because he had a valid reason.

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

