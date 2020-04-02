WWE Picked John Cena To Be The Brand's Face Over Randy Orton And Batista: Report

Recently, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talent Arn Anderson talked about the rise of John Cena, Randy Orton and Batista in his podcast. The three superstars started wrestling in WWE at the same time, but WWE picked John Cena to be the face of WWE when it was necessary. Arn Anderson said WWE picked John Cena because ‘he was not going anywhere’.

Why WWE picked John Cena?

Arn Anderson said Randy Orton was a great talent with incredible skill and Batista was a fan favourite on SmackDown. After few months, Randy Orton got injured and Batista had a ‘not so good’ relation with the WWE. Because of that, WWE decided to make John Cena the face of WWE. Arn Anderson said John Cena never said no to anything, so WWE could make him do anything they wanted. WWE even had full control over his contract, so they would have kept John Cena in WWE for years to come.

The explosive debut of John Cena

After picking John Cena from OVW, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz called him and took him to Vince McMahon. McMahon signed John Cena and he too saw a lot of talent in the rookie. From then, John Cena started his WWE career and started featuring in live shows.

In 2002, the brand extension came into effect. Shortly after that, Vince McMahon officially referred to the new era as ‘Ruthless Aggression’. Vince McMahon said that he wants someone to grab the opportunity which was being presented to the wrestlers. Three days later in WWE SmackDown, Kurt Angle entered the ring and challenged the WWE roster to show him some 'Ruthless Aggression.' John Cena made his televised WWE debut and showcased incredible skills against the Olympian. Though he lost the match, he grabbed a lot of attention.

