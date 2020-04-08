When The Undertaker Defeated John Cena At WrestleMania 34 Within 3 Mins; Watch Video

When John Cena challenged The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34, fans went berserk on social media. However, The Undertaker didn’t respond to John Cen’s challenge until WrestleMania 34. In the middle of the WrestleMania 34 event, a WWE host went to John Cena and revealed to him that The Undertaker had accepted his challenge and he will face him later in the event.

Many fans claimed that The Undertaker vs John Cena feud was not well written. The Undertaker didn’t appear in any previous WWE RAW episodes which made John Cena’s job harder. John Cena then had to come out and hype the match alone which was not enough. According to some, since John Cena and the Undertaker had not worked with each other for years, their WrestleMania 34 match was not up to the mark. The duo was not able to give the storyline more time which had a big effect on the final result.

WrestleMania 34 - The Undertaker vs John Cena: The Undertaker defeats John Cena

John Cena joined the audience to see the first two WrestleMania 34 matches live. After that, he was told that The Undertaker had arrived at the arena to face him. Later in the event, John Cena made his entrance and waited for the Undertaker to appear. The lights went out and Elias made an appearance instead of The Undertaker. After a little segment, John Cena attacked Elias and lights went out again. After the lights came back, fans and John Cena saw The Undertaker's coat and hat (which had been left behind at WrestleMania 33) in the ring.

The Undertaker then appeared, which shocked John Cena. The Undertaker dominated the match from the start as he used his flying clothesline manoeuvres. John Cena retaliated as he converted a chokeslam attempt into a spin-out powerbomb. As Cena attempted a Five-Knuckle Shuffle, The Undertaker sat up and performed a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone Piledriver to defeat John Cena in a match that was only three minutes long.

