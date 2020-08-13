Seth Rollins Picks His Fight Vs Brock Lesnar As The Best SummerSlam Fight Of His Career

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently talked to BT Sport where he opened up on multiple interests, including WWE’s ‘biggest summer event,’ SummerSlam. When asked to pick the best SummerSlam match of his career, Seth Rollins listed out some of his most memorable SummerSlam clashes, including his 2015 match against John Cena and his 2014 clash with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). In the end, The Monday Night Messiah hailed his 2019 Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar as his favourite.

“I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar last year at SummerSlam. That's the one I have been gelled in for since I got put into a situation to work with Brock. That one was tough, so I might go with that one,” Seth Rollins told BT Sport.

- Beating Cena with the help of Jon Stewart

- An all-time great Lumberjack match

- Facing Brock



"I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam"



He turned the Toronto crowd around that night 👏@WWERollins picked his favourite #SummerSlam match... pic.twitter.com/E605cEX10q — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 12, 2020

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: Strowman to defend his title against The Fiend: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam 2019: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar

As soon as the match started, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hit Seth Rollins with a suplex, but the challenger rolled up and answered back with a Stomp for a near-fall. Rollins then performed two superkicks and attempted to deliver another stomp, but Brock Lesnar grabbed him and delivered an F-5. After Rollins kicked out, Brock Lesnar delivered a series of German suplexes, but Seth Rollins soon fought back. Rollins performed a frog splash on the champion outside, followed by a Stomp in the ring for a near-fall. In the later part of the match, Brock Lesnar caught Rollins with a second F-5, but he delivered a superkick and a Stomp to win the match and become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read l When Randy Orton did the impossible and defeated The Undertaker at WWE SummerSlam 2005

Also Read l WWE News: Rollins attacks Dominik after the pair sign their SummerSlam match contracts

WWE SummerSlam 2020 preview: Seth Rollins’ ongoing feud

Seth Rollins is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik and the two are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV. This week, the two signed their match contracts where Seth Rollins teamed up with his follower Murphy to attack the young luchador. Dominik Mysterio took a total of 30 kendo stick shots to his body and was left covered in welts and blood. WWE SummerSlam 2020 will take place on August 23, 2020 (August 24, 2020, as per Indian timings).

Also Read l Asuka defeats Bayley to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Image Source: WWE.com