John Cena Unveiled As New 'voice Of Honda' For 'Rugged' Promotional Campaign

Former WWE champion John Cena has been unveiled as the 'new voice of Honda.' The Japanese automaker recenlty issued a press release, announcing their new working relationship with Cena, starting with their new 'Rugged' promotional campaign. As a part of the campaign, Honda Motors is promoting its newly-launched 2021 Passport and Pilot SUVs. The manufacturers also launched their redesigned 2021 Ridgeline truck.

John Cena Rugged campaign with Honda Motors; watch

The first commercial was released last week, with John Cena providing the narration for the action taking place in the minute-long video. You can watch the commercial below:

Also Read | Stephanie McMahon Ranked No 2 On Forbes’ 'World's Most Influential CMOs' List

"John Cena is known for his toughness and strength, but he also has a lot of heart and he's a real car enthusiast, making him a perfect fit to be the new voice of Honda," Jay Joseph, Vice President of Automobile Marketing at American Honda Motor Company said during the press release. Ed Beadle, assistant vice president of Honda integrated marketing, described John Cena to be “incredibly well-aligned” with Honda.

John Cena joins some of the popular names in Hollywood to lend their voice to Honda's marketing campaigns. Most recently, Jason Bateman and Fred Savage did voiceovers for Honda. "I'm looking forward to this new relationship with Honda because I've always been a big fan of Honda products and how deeply involved they are in the community," Cena said.

Cena, who, on Wednesday, tied the knots with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, posted the commercial to Twitter, stating he is proud to be the new "voice of Honda Motors."

We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020

Honda has an elaborate plan to feature the new campaign on practically all platforms, be it traditional media or social media. The new ad will be featured on national broadcasts, including programming from the NBA, the NFL and college football. The new campaign will also make its presence felt on social media platforms like Reddit, Pinterest, Snapchat and others.

Also Read | John Cena Gushes About BTS On Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; ARMY Reacts On Twitter

One of the best WWE superstars of his generation, Cena successfully managed a transition into Hollywood, following the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson by working in big-budget movies. The 43-year-old has already featured in movies like Bumblebee, Blockers, and Playing With Fire. He is currently working on DCEU's Suicide Squad, where he will play the part of Peacemaker.

The character will also make its small screen debut as Cena is also working on an original television series which will premiere on HBO Max! John Cena will also be playing the part of the main antagonist in the upcoming instalment of the Fast And Furious series.

Also Read | BTS Perform 'Home' While John Cena Expresses His Love For Band On 'The Tonight Show'

(Image Credits: WWE)