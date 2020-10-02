Stephanie McMahon Ranked No 2 On Forbes’ 'World's Most Influential CMOs' List

Stephanie McMahon has been named the second-most influential CMO by Forbes. The WWE CBO featured on the annual list of the “Top 50 CMOs around the world” with Forbes claiming that Stephanie McMahon is a “highly visible executive” in an industry often “mired in controversy”. The list was topped by Apple’s Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, while Fernando Machado, Global CMO of Restaurant Brands International ranked third.

In their report, Forbes hailed Stephanie McMahon for a number of reasons, including bringing women’s equality in the WWE. McMahon was also praised for speaking out against racism and looking after the safety of fans and superstars during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient — and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called “Women in the Business of Sports,” Forbes added.

Stephanie McMahon reacts to the news

Stephanie McMahon later reacted to the report, writing that she’s “blown away" by the honour. She thanked Forbes, Linkedin and others for including her in the list which also includes the top executives of Apple, Microsoft, Google and others. Many WWE fans and superstars, including former WWE Women’s Champion Natalya, congratulated Stephanie McMahon for making it to the list.

Blown away to be named @Forbes #2 World’s Most #InfluentialCMOs of 2020 alongside so many leaders that I admire & respect! Grateful for all who use their platforms to create lasting impact! Thank you @Sprinklr, @LinkedIn, @Forbes & everyone at @WWE! https://t.co/LFhk9XehVq — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 1, 2020

Stephanie McMahon net worth

As per various reports (including Wrestling Inc), Stephanie McMahon’s current net worth is around $76 million. Vince McMahon’s daughter currently owns 2.5% of her father’s company and has the voting power of around 4.5%. In 2020, Stephanie McMahon earned around $730,000 only from her executive work and gets an added $1 million (approximately) for in-ring appearances.

Stephanie McMahon has been working in the business since a young age but made her major WWE TV debut in 199. After working with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon started a romantic storyline with Test, but soon got engaged to Triple H, whom she eventually married. After that, Stephanie McMahon made various appearances on TV and was responsible for evolving the women’s roster of WWE. Currently, Stephanie McMahon appears on TV as the CBO and the acting WWE RAW general manager.

Image Source: WWE.com