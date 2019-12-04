The Debate
John Morrison Confirms Return To WWE, Fans Ecstatic To Welcome Back 'Guru Of Greatness'

WWE News

One of WWE's best high-flying athletes and the 'Guru of Greatness' John Morrison is all set to return to WWE & has inked a multi-year contract with the company

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Morrison

One of WWE's best high-flying athletes and the 'Guru of Greatness' John Morrison is all set to return to WWE and has inked a multi-year contract with the wrestling company. Morrison, who left the company in 2011, was a multiple-time tag team champion and Intercontinental Champion before he left the company in 2011 while pursuing the United States title against Dolph Ziggler. The confirmation of Morrison's return was provided on WWE Backstage on Wednesday along with the announcement of Samoa Joe joining WWE RAW's commentary table until he was medically cleared to compete in the ring. Morrison was one of the most enigmatic and high0flying superstars of WWE who has featured across ECW, RAW and SmackDown. Along with The Miz, John Morrison reigned as the Tag Team champions for quite some time before going on to part ways with The Miz. Morrison then pursued the Intercontinental Championship. Morrison's feud with then ECW Champion CM Punk was one of the most remembered rivalries in the history of the World Wrestling Entertainment.   

John Morrison to return to WWE

Fans ecstatic to welcome back Morrison

John Cena To Play Unique Cameo On WWE NXT

16-time WWE Championship holder John Cena will be narrating a special presentation of WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments immediately following WWE NXT on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The video with John Cena’s voice has already been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the WWE. It has Cena’s voice and a mesmerising presentation of all the best WrestleMania moments included in the video.

