Lance Storm Returns To WWE As A Producer; Shuts Down Wrestling School

Veteran pro-wrestler Lance Storm has returned to the WWE after leaving the company in 2005. Storm took this decision following the closing of his wrestling academy in Canada. Storm announced that he was pleased to return to the company through a tweet.

A new journey, behind the scenes

Important Announcement about SWA pic.twitter.com/jTbTPwwDDW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 9, 2019

Storm recently revealed that he would be shutting down his wrestling academy. After leaving WWE, Lance Storm started his own pro-wrestling academy which went by the name of 'Storm Wrestling Academy' or 'SWA' and operated in Calgary, Canada. Some of the students of the academy are WWE's Tyler Breeze, WWE's Emma, NXT's Peyton Royce and NXT's Oney Lorcan. In August 2019, Storm took to Twitter to make an emotional announcement where he declared that the Wrestling Academy would be serving its last batch of students in 2019. By the end of the message, Storm also declared that his journey in pro-wrestling was not over and he would be redirecting his career towards a new direction.

For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 2, 2019

Recently, Storm declared on Twitter that after the final classes of his academy were over, he would be re-joining WWE and act as a 'producer' for the company. It seems that Lance Storm is back home to Vince McMahon. And according to his tweet, he's enjoying the experience a lot.

Saw a lot of familiar faces tonight. Thank you all for welcoming me back. Felt good to be back home. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 3, 2019

