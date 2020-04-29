Johnny Gargano Talks About Leaving WWE NXT, Says He’s Done With Tommaso Ciampa

A few weeks ago, Triple H made it clear that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will face each other for the last time in WWE NXT. A week later, Johnny Gargano defeated Tommaso Ciampa with the help of his wife, Candice LeRae. Later, Tommaso Ciampa appeared on WWE NXT and made it clear that his rivalry with Johnny Gargano is over and revealed that he is ready to move on. However, Tommaso Ciampa was attacked by Karrion Kross a few minutes later.

Also Read l The Velveteen Dream scores victory over champion Adam Cole on recent WWE NXT episode

Since then there were rumours that Johnny Gargano could move to the main WWE roster as he is currently not involved in any WWE NXT storyline. Recently, Johnny Gargano talked to Planeta Wrestling, where he revealed that he would like to stay with WWE NXT as it is his home. However, he said anything can happen in the wrestling business. Johnny Gargano then said that he wants to take WWE NXT to new heights, but went on to say, "I’m never going to say never."

“I have NXT 4 Life on a shirt so if I have it on a shirt that’s pretty true. I don’t know man, I’m never gonna say never obviously.”

Also Read l WWE NXT results: The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis win, El Hijo del Fantasma debuts: WWE News

Johnny Gargano talks about Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano then talked about Tommaso Ciampa and said that his rivalry with the 'Blackheart' is over. Johnny Gargano said that Tommaso Ciampa ended the long feud with him on television and he is going to accept what Ciampa said. Johnny Gargano said Karrion Kross can have Tommaso Ciampa because he is 'done with him’. Johnny Gargano continued by saying he doesn’t care what Ciampa does next, “He can retire. He can go start mopping floors if he wants. He can become a mechanic. He can start working at McDonald’s, whatever Tommaso wants to do.”

“Good luck buddy, because I am done. All I wanted was for him to say I was the better man, he said I am the better man.”

Also Read l Finn Balor to face The Velveteen Dream on the next episode of WWE NXT: WWE News

Also Read l Karrion Kross aka 'Killer Kross'' makes WWE NXT debut, attacks Tommaso Ciampa backstage: WWE News