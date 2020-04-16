Karrion Kross Aka 'Killer Kross'' Makes WWE NXT Debut, Attacks Tommaso Ciampa Backstage

On this week’s WWE NXT, former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross made his much-awaited debut as Karrion Kross. According to many, WWE asked Killer Kross to change his wrestling name because they didn’t want their star to have ‘Killer’ in his name because Kross will feature in a PG-13 show. After talking to other WWE officials, Killer Kross, whose real name is Kevin Kesar changed his wrestling name to Karrion Kross for WWE.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Triple H and Charlotte Flair react to Io Shirai’s massive win: WWE News

In the recent episode, Tommaso Ciampa was being interviewed by a WWE host where he talked about his last match with Johnny Gargano. Though Gargano won the match by cheating, Tommaso Ciampa agreed that his rivalry with Gargano is over and revealed that he is ready to move on. As Ciampa was about to answer another question, Karrion Kross attacked him and knocked him out. Karrion Kross ended the segment by saying ‘Tick Tock’ in Tommaso Ciampa’s ears.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross attacks Ciampa; Balor challenges The Velveteen Dream: WWE News

Karrion Kross: Wrestling Overview

Karrion Kross is a wrestling veteran who has worked with several major pro-wrestling companies including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and multiple promotions on the independent circuit. In 2015, Karrion Kross appeared on WWE RAW where he teamed with Darren Young to face The Ascension. In February 2019, Karrion Kross officially signed a deal with WWE.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa fight ended by Candice LeRae's entry: WWE News

WWE has been teasing Karrion Kross’ debut for weeks and now that he has officially appeared on TV, fans will see him face Tommaso Ciampa in the upcoming segments. According to many, Karrion Kross will defeat Tommaso Ciampa in his debut match and will go on to have a rivalry with Finn Balor, Adam Cole and others. Karrion Kross could also make a run for the WWE NXT Championship.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Seth Rollins reacts to WWE releasing superstars en masse, says “My heart is broken”