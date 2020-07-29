Jon Moxley Calls Vince McMahon A ‘madman,’ Reveals The Difference Between WWE And AEW

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about WWE CEO Vince McMahon and revealed a key difference between AEW and WWE. Jon Moxley claimed that one of the most frustrating parts about his WWE career was being handed scripts by Vince McMahon. He stated that while AEW has a ‘pressure-free’ environment, WWE is different. The WWE superstars are under constant pressure to deliver incredible performances and memorise the entire script which is written by 'a 74-year-old madman’.

“I'll tell you what pressure is...pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman that makes no sense to you, that's gonna make you look stupid. And you're on worldwide TV, live and you gotta memorise every single line and somehow try to pull it off and not look like a total jack***. That's pressure,” Jon Moxley added.

Jon Moxley reveals why he left WWE

While talking to Chris Jericho on the ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast, Jon Moxley revealed that he had some disagreements with Vince McMahon regarding a promo. He said he didn’t like the promo McMahon had written but was forced to deliver it in front of the WWE Universe. After that segment, he started hating McMahon's writing and felt unhappy. Moxley recalled that he once again had a big argument with Vince McMahon later, that had a huge impact on him. Jon Moxley added that he also started hating the content WWE was producing and felt like his in-ring promos were really bland. Eventually, he decided to leave the company and join Tony Khan’s AEW.

Jon Moxley's on-going run in AEW

At AEW Revolution 2020, Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho and became the new AEW Champion (he also became the second-ever AEW World Champion). He then defeated Brodie Lee to retain his title and recently took down Brian Cage at AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020 to retain his world title. The AEW World Champion is scheduled to appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode where he will team up with Darby Allin to face the duo of Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team match.

