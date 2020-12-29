Jon Huber Death: CM Punk To Donate His Merch Sales To Brodie Lee Aka Luke Harper’s Family

Former WWE superstar and analyst CM Punk – real name Phillip Brooks – recently made a heartwarming gesture by announcing that he’ll be donating a month's worth of merchandise sales proceedings to Jon Huber's family following his tragic death. Huber, who performed at AEW as Brodie Lee, sadly passed away on Saturday due to a 'non-COVID-related lung issue'. The news of his death shocked many with pro-wrestlers from both AEW and WWE paying their tributes to the late superstar.

Before joining AEW in March 2020, Huber spent seven years as Luke Harper in WWE. There the 41-year-old was known for his association with the iconic Wyatt Family who feuded with legends like John Cena, Randy Orton and even CM Punk. Because of their infamous feud, CM Punk and Luke Harper faced each other multiple times in the WWE ring, before ‘The Best in the World’ left the company.

According to various reports, despite the two being rivals in the ring, they respected each other off the stage. This also proves why CM Punk responded with an act of kindness following Jon Huber's passing. The wrestling merchandise retailer ‘Pro Wrestling Tees’ later confirmed the news, adding that the ex-UFC star would donate money from his next month's merchandise sales to support Huber's family.

Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://t.co/XoKLvEqPwu merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yJD2pzuUD4 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 28, 2020

Jon Huber death: Mick Foley joins CM Punk in donating merch sales to Huber's family

A few hours later, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and praised CM Punk for his gesture. He said he’ll also donate his merchandise sales proceedings to help Jon Huber's family. “This is a great idea by CM Punk - a great way to show Jon Huber’s family we care. Please count me in for 100% of my January Pro Wrestling Tees proceeds,” Mick Foley wrote.

Luke Harper death: Amanda Huber on her husband's passing

In a heartfelt post, Amanda Huber aka Synndy Synn expresses her pain, while thanking fans for all the support. She said Lee took his last breath at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, while being surrounded by his loved ones, including their two sons. She also expressed her gratitude to AEW, praising Tony Khan and team for helping her "keep standing and pick up all the broken pieces”.

