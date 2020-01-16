AEW Highlights/Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega And Hangman Page Win

In this week’s AEW Dynamite, the company highly promoted the upcoming PPV ‘Revolution’ as it’s just a few days away. The night was headlined by a Four-Way Tag-Team match between Santana & Ortiz, Best Friends, The Young Bucks and the duo of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to determine the top contenders of the AEW Tag-Team Championships. Fans also saw Jon Moxley face The Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara and Pac face Darby Allin.

AEW highlights: Major matches/segments that happened

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defeat Santana & Ortiz, Best Friends and The Young Bucks

From the start of the match, The Young Bucks teamed up with Kenny Omega & Hangman Page to take down their opponents, but a DDT by Trent made Best Friends take control. Matt Jackson tried to fight back, but he was stopped by Santana and Ortiz. Matt Jackson somehow recovered and gave a hot tag to Kenny Omega, who successfully overpowered other wrestlers. Omega started working with his partner and the two did huge damage with their double-attacks. In the latter part of the match, fans saw Best Friends overpowering Omega, but the former champion soon recovered and delivered a V-Trigger. Page pinned the opponent and secured a win for the team.

Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara

A week after Jon Moxley punished Chris Jericho in the squared ring, he faced Jericho’s Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara in a singles match. Guevara started strong as he delivered incredible high-flying moves, but the anti-hero of AEW soon recovered and delivered a suplex for two. Jon Moxley kept on punishing 'The Spanish God', but Guevara made a comeback by delivering a standing Shooting Star Press for a two-count. In the latter part of the match, fans saw Jon Moxley delivering an inverted DDT, but Guevara fought back by delivering a Paradigm Shift from the top rope. Frustrated, Jon Moxley trapped Sammy Guevara in a rear-naked choke to secure a tap-out victory.

AEW Results: Other matches that happened

Cody Rhodes talked about to MJF's Stipulations

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Mel and Awesome Kong

Butcher, Blade and MJF defeated Diamond Dallas Page, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes

Pac defeated Darby Allin

