AEW Highlights/Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega And Hangman Page Win

In this week’s AEW Dynamite, the company highly promoted the upcoming PPV ‘Revolution’ as it’s just a few days away. The night was headlined by a Four-Way Tag-Team match between Santana & Ortiz, Best Friends, The Young Bucks and the duo of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to determine the top contenders of the AEW Tag-Team Championships. Fans also saw Jon Moxley face The Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara and Pac face Darby Allin.
Also Read l Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW after his contract expires
From the start of the match, The Young Bucks teamed up with Kenny Omega & Hangman Page to take down their opponents, but a DDT by Trent made Best Friends take control. Matt Jackson tried to fight back, but he was stopped by Santana and Ortiz. Matt Jackson somehow recovered and gave a hot tag to Kenny Omega, who successfully overpowered other wrestlers. Omega started working with his partner and the two did huge damage with their double-attacks. In the latter part of the match, fans saw Best Friends overpowering Omega, but the former champion soon recovered and delivered a V-Trigger. Page pinned the opponent and secured a win for the team.
Also Read l Chris Jericho pushes for partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling
A week after Jon Moxley punished Chris Jericho in the squared ring, he faced Jericho’s Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara in a singles match. Guevara started strong as he delivered incredible high-flying moves, but the anti-hero of AEW soon recovered and delivered a suplex for two. Jon Moxley kept on punishing 'The Spanish God', but Guevara made a comeback by delivering a standing Shooting Star Press for a two-count. In the latter part of the match, fans saw Jon Moxley delivering an inverted DDT, but Guevara fought back by delivering a Paradigm Shift from the top rope. Frustrated, Jon Moxley trapped Sammy Guevara in a rear-naked choke to secure a tap-out victory.
Also Read l Chris Jericho does not rule out WWE return amidst enjoying AEW challenge
Also Read l Randy Orton never joined AEW because they were not paying enough money: Reports