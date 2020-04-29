Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Reacts To Roman Reigns Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 went through a lot of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. First, WWE had to change the venue of WrestleMania 36 and later had to make some changes to the match card because some wrestlers called in sick. This got worse when Roman Reigns pulled out of his title match against Goldberg. According to Goldberg, Roman Reigns, who had fought leukaemia twice in his life, was concerned about his and his family’s health after someone from WWE called in sick. Goldberg said Roman Reigns wanted to compete in WrestleMania, but when he saw the situation around him, he decided to pull out.

However, many wrestling fans criticised Roman Reigns for making the decision. Some fans even vowed to not see WrestleMania 36 after Roman Reigns pulled out. Eventually, Braun Strowman replaced 'The Big Dog'. Braun Strowman went on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and became the new WWE Universal Champion.

Why did Roman Reigns pull out of WrestleMania 36? Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose supports Roman Reigns

Despite facing criticism from few fans, Roman Reigns got a lot of support from WWE and his colleagues like Triple H, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and others. Recently, Roman Reigns’ friend and former WWE employee Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose supported Reigns and said that The Big Dog made the right decision by pulling out of WrestleMania 36. Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley told PWInsider that Roman Reigns made a smart decision because we are currently living in unprecedented times.

“I think, in his situation, it was definitely the smart thing to do. And I'd support that decision 100%. It was the right move." - Jon Moxley

