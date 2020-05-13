Jon Moxley Loved The Boneyard Match, Says “The Undertaker Is A Comic Book Character”

Former WWE Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose recently watched the WrestleMania 36 PPV which took place more than a month ago. Jon Moxley said that he enjoyed watching the two-night show and praised the superstars who worked really hard to make WrestleMania 36 a success. Jon Moxley revealed that the flow of the show was great, but he felt bad for the superstars who couldn’t feature at WrestleMania 36 despite ‘putting in the effort all year long’.

Jon Moxley told Fightful Select that he loved watching the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. He praised The Undertaker and called him a comic book character that fans still love to watch. He then compared Undertaker to John McClane and John Wayne and called him an "action hero".

“I enjoyed the Boneyard Match, I thought that was cool. I thought that was really cool, too, because the Undertaker is a really beloved character. He’s like a comic book character.” said Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose.

Apart from Jon Moxley, the WrestleMania 36 match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was loved by many fans and critics. The match was hailed as the best among all the matches that took place at the WrestleMania 36. Some critics even said that the match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling. One critic claimed that the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker ‘will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling’.

There has never been a match like that in the history of wrestling.



John Cena and Bray Wyatt created something, like 'Taker and Styles did, that will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.



And those characters have never been better for it. Amazing. #WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

