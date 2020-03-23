WWE Backstage Conducted Indoors With Paige And Renne Young Amid Coronavirus; Watch Video

The deadly coronavirus pandemic outbreak has changed the entire scenario of the modern-day global structure. Almost 8,000 people all over the world have lost their lives due to the infamous coronavirus pandemic and all major sports leagues have cancelled their ongoing and upcoming events. In the meantime, WWE officials have somehow planned an innovative way of running their shows without an audience in the arena.

WWE has already telecasted RAW and SmackDown with empty stadiums of the WWE Performance Centre and WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to go down in a similar fashion via two-night event for the first time in history. The latest episode of WWE Backstage took place in a similar way as Page and Renee Young hosted the episode via face time from their residence.

WWE Backstage features Paige and Renee Young indoors amidst coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

Unfortunately, WWE Universe missed out the entire panel on the recent segment of WWE Backstage as most of the shows and events are called off due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. However, Paige and Renee Young managed to entertain the WWE universe by hosting the latest episode of WWE Backstage from their home. The WWE Divas discussed some of their best WWE moments and showcased the ‘golden moments’ of their career. The viewership of WWE Backstage has been falling down since past few weeks but that didn’t stop the officials from conducting segments even during the time of a deadly medical crisis.

Covid-19: Coronavirus pandemic effect in the WWE Universe

The deadly COVID-19 has forced WWE due to host the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown at WWE Performance Centre without a single fan in the arena.

