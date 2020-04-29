Chris Jericho Talks About WWE's Recent Talent Cuts, Says ‘It’s Just How It Goes’

In the recent budget cuts, WWE released 40 percent of its staff from the company to improve its cash flow. The company was widely criticised for the move by fans, but wrestling veteran Chris Jericho recently reacted to the WWE releases 2020 scenario stating, "It’s just how it goes in the business." The inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion earlier did an interview with TV Insider where he spoke about the WWE releases 2020 situation.

Chris Jericho said that we are living in interesting times because a giant business like WWE had to take these measures to keep everything going. Speaking on the WWE release list, Chris Jericho said that the released superstars would be fine because other wrestling companies will pick them. Chris Jericho hinted that some WWE superstars could go overseas and join wrestling companies like NJPW. When asked whether AEW will pick some superstars from the WWE releases 2020 list, Chris Jericho said that he was not privy to that information.

“Some guys may have to go overseas. I don’t know what AEW has planned. That’s not really my wheelhouse. But I’m sure everybody is going to land where they should land. It’s just how it goes,” said Chris Jericho.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

WWE release list: The complete WWE release list of on-screen talent and producers WWE released

WWE release list: On-screen talent

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Primo Colon, Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo (NXT), Aleksandar Jaksic (NXT), MJ Jenkins (NXT), Josiah Williams (NXT), Mike Chioda (Referee)

WWE release list: Producers

Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda (IRS), Sarah Stock, Dave Finlay (Fit Finlay), Shane Helms (Hurricane), Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Lance Storm

