Daniel Bryan Is The Most Fun Guy In WWE To Work With, According To Kane

Glenn Jacobs aka Kane recently appeared on a wrestling website where he was seen praising his former WWE partner and rival Daniel Bryan. Kane revealed that working with Daniel Bryan as his Tag-Team Partner was a great experience. He added that he had the most fun in his entire WWE career with Bryan. He hailed Bryan as a talented wrestler and said that his character (so much power) changed the dark and demonic persona of Kane. Because of that, fans were able to see a different side of Kane and that was very refreshing.

“I was able to show off a side of Kane that wasn’t so dark, and that was all due to Bryan,” said Glenn Jacobs.

Also Read l WWE: Kane reacts to The Undertaker's comments on Stone Cold's 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Kane and Daniel Bryan have different political views

Though Kane and Daniel Bryan shared an incredible relationship in front of the camera, the duo were at the opposite ends of the political spectrum. Glenn Jacobs revealed that the two never agreed on anything when they used to talk about politics. They respected each other as human beings and valued each other’s opinions. Kane added that he liked having political debates with Daniel Bryan and he learnt a lot from him.

“I learned a lot from Bryan, even if we didn’t always agree,” said Glenn Jacobs.

Also Read l WWE: Is Lana-Rusev storyline worse than Kane-Matt-Lita-Edge storyline?

Also Read l Kane reveals pressure of being The Undertaker's brother on WWE

Kane's recent WWE appearance

After a long absence, Kane made his return on the September 16, 2019 edition of WWE RAW. This time he returned as Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County. During the episode, he used his power as a mayor and won the WWE 24/7 Championship against R-Truth. However, later in the day, he dropped the title back to Truth and went on to make a cameo in the main event. Jacobs was seen in his Kane persona.

Also Read l WWE: Kane aka Glenn Jacobs reveals why he almost quit WWE at one point in his career