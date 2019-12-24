WWE: Kane Reacts To The Undertaker's Comments On Stone Cold's 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

The Undertaker has been one of the most mysterious characters on WWE. For most of his career, The Deadman has tried to maintain a cloud of mystery around him. However, in a recent interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the WWE legend broke character and spoke openly about his professional and personal life. He said that his on-screen brother Kane had mixed feelings about The Undertaker breaking character.

FYI @GlennJacobsTN/@KaneWWE’s book is a fun read. And you are reminded of great things like the fact D’Lo Brown and The Gangstas faced The Undertaker in Smokey Mountain Wrestling TV. #MayorKane — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) December 1, 2019

In a recent interview he gave to Metro, Kane spoke up on how he felt about Undertaker going out of character and talking his heart out on The Broken Skull Sessions. Kane said that like everyone else in the industry, he had mixed feelings about his in-ring brother’s interview. He added that wrestlers are people who portray characters. He said that though everybody knows this fact, these characters take on a larger-than-life persona. He said that people take these on-screen characters so seriously that it is comical.

Kane on The Undertaker

Kane said that for someone like Mark Calloway (The Undertaker’s actual name) to open up and talk about all the things he has seen in his career is a great thing. Kane explained that The Undertaker has vast amounts of experience and knowledge. He added that this made The Undertaker the perfect medium to offer perspective on things. Kane called The Undertaker’s openness refreshing.

Kane, who had teamed up with The Undertaker as the Brothers of Destruction, said that he would love to have one last match with The Deadman as his teammate.

