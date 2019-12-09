Kane Reveals Pressure Of Being The Undertaker's Brother On WWE

Glenn Thomas Jacobs also known as 'Kane' in the WWE Universe, recently appeared on ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast where he revealed that his debut storyline with The Undertaker is the best storyline he has ever been a part of. He said that once Paul Bearer told him that when Kane made his debut in Hell in A Cell everyone’s jaw dropped. However, Kane accepted that his job was really hard as he had to live up to his in-ring brother’s (The Undertaker) legacy. Kane added that on his debut day, he was under extra-pressure as he was coming back after his many characters weren’t successful.

“I had some characters that I won’t mention that weren’t successful so there was some pressure, man. A lot of it was just my debut like, ‘Just don’t mess this up, " Kane in the podcast.

WWE: Kane talks about his debut and storyline with The Undertaker

When asked about his WWE debut, Kane said that he was so worried about ripping the door off when making his entrance. He was also worried about the Tombstone and making that look good. He said that it was pretty nerve-racking because fighting the legendary Undertaker and he had to keep up with him. He added that in some way, Kane was paying tribute or mocking The Undertaker by doing the same stuff that he did.

Kane's recent WWE appearances

After a long absence, Kane made his return on the September 16, 2019 edition of WWE RAW. This time he returned as Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County. During the episode, he used his power as a mayor and won the WWE 24/7 Championship against R-Truth. However, later in the day, he dropped the title back to Truth and went on to make a cameo in the main event. Jacobs was seen in his Kane persona and seen saving then Universal Champion Seth Rollins from then Raw Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and The O.C. However, he was attacked by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and has not appeared in WWE ring since.

