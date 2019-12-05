WWE: Kane Aka Glenn Jacobs Reveals Why He Almost Quit WWE At One Point In His Career

An exciting story was revealed in Glenn Jacobs aka Kane’s new book - Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics. Kane explained that he had almost decided to quit WWE at one point. Reflecting on his time at the end of the Attitude Era in WWE, Kane wrote that he was frustrated with the storylines in 2002-03 and he had planned to leave World Wrestling Entertainment.

Also Read | WWE: Triple H Reveals Huge Plans For India; Aims To Start A Talent Base

🤨@TheRock is called the GREAT ONE for many reasons, this is one of them.



(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/iR8Fh7vFKF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 5, 2019

Also Read | WWE: Dana Brooke Plans To Go On A Date With Batista, Talks About Romance On WWE The Bump

However, Kane added that the unmasking storyline would not have been possible if he would have decided to quit WWE. The former WWE superstar stated that he ultimately learned to be patient as a WWE Superstar.

Also Read | Batista Has A Suave Reaction To A Video Of Dana Brooke Using The 'Batista Bomb' On WWE

Also Read | WWE: 5 Incredible Records Which Were Broken In 2019 As The Year Draws To A Close

Kane was in a negative headspace

Kane wrote that when he was frustrated with his wrestling career (just before he ditched the mask), he was almost on the verge of quitting WWE. He stated that he would never find himself in that kind of negative headspace. He wrote that whenever a wrestler thinks that his career is going in the wrong direction, things will change and his career will be great again.

Also Read | Lana Posts Scary Mugshot After Arrest; Requests WWE Backstage To Address The Issue

Kane’s WWE status in 2019

Kane aka Glenn Jacobs, who has been elected as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August 2018 has hardly appeared on WWE this year. His most recent WWE match took place at the Crown Jewel. He teamed up with The Undertaker in a tag team match against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. They eventually lost the game to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Also, he appeared on a September 2019 RAW episode.

Watch Kane unmasking match against Triple H