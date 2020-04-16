Seth Rollins Reacts To WWE Releasing Superstars En Masse, Says “My Heart Is Broken”

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently went live on Instagram where he gave an emotional reaction to WWE releasing around 40 percent of their staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seth Rollins revealed that his ‘heart is broken’ and said that ‘this is a difficult day for everyone’. Seth Rollins also slammed haters for criticising WWE and said that there was a huge reason why WWE decided to take this controversial step. Seth Rollins said if WWE had to keep the ‘business alive’ in these situations then they had to take some necessary steps.

Also Read l WWE released superstars/WWE releases 2020: Superstars react to WWE releasing superstars: WWE News

Seth Rollins went on IG live and talked about his heart being broken for everyone in WWE whose jobs were affected today.



Also says the hostility towards WWE is upsetting, as it was a difficult day for everyone involved.https://t.co/fNKw534ToH pic.twitter.com/ngbDybkES4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 15, 2020

Also Read l WWE released superstars/WWE releases 2020: WWE releases 2020: List of WWE wrestlers released: WWE News

Seth Rollins said that this is not the time to point fingers at each other and added that the wrestling community should come together to help the released superstars. Seth Rollins said the time of criticising is over and now everyone including WWE should find a loophole to keep the business alive. Rollins asserted that if the business prospers, then superstars will have a place to call home.

“I think this is a day for compassion, and for empathy, and for understanding, and to try to support each other, to pick each other up. That's for everybody, not just the guys and girls that were let go,” said Seth Rollins.

Also Read l WWE released superstars/WWE releases 2020: WWE release Kurt Angle, Rusev, Gallows, Anderson among others

Seth Rollins asks fans and fellow WWE superstars to help the released wrestlers

Seth Rollins then pointed at himself and said that the WWE superstars who still get the paychecks should help their friends. Seth Rollins also urged the fans to support the released superstars. Seth Rollins ended the chat saying, “If we start fighting among ourselves, it's only going to make things worse. So, I just encourage everyone to try to come together on this, try to support each other, and lift each other up."

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Also Read l WWE released superstars/WWE releases 2020: WWE RAW viewership numbers take a massive hit