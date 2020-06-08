Io Shirai Defeats Rhea Ripley And Charlotte Flair To Become New NXT Women's Champion

At the WWE NXT TakeOver: In the House PPV, fans saw Io Shirai become the new NXT Women's Champion by defeating Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple-Threat match. Before the PPV, there were rumours that WWE was thinking of dethroning Charlotte Flair as 'The Queen' had been doing overtime for the past few weeks by appearing on RAW and NXT. The WWE NXT TakeOver: In the House main-event match was incredible as it showcased Io Shirai as the underdog who defeated two top-tier NXT stars to become the champion.

After the match, Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on becoming the champion and stated it was ‘an honour to share the ring with Ripley and Shirai’. Fans have speculated that in the coming weeks, Io Shirai could start a feud with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will start a new storyline with a WWE RAW superstar. Charlotte Flair could also go after Asuka and her WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know 🤣). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division.... — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Io Shirai defeats Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair (c)

Charlotte Flair left the ring as soon as the bell rang and asked Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai to fight each other. After her two competitors started fighting, Flair wasted no time in getting back to the ring and trapping Io Shirai in a high-angle Boston Crab. Rhea Ripley saved Shirai and delivered some huge strikes to The Queen. The match continued and the three women hit each other with some of their best moves. Before going to commercials, Charlotte Flair trapped Io Shirai in the Figure-Eight but was pulled down from the ring by 'The Nightmare'. As the two brawled, 'The Genius of the Sky' hit a big dive on Ripley.

After returning from the break, Charlotte Flair was seen throwing Shirai through one of the set pieces. She then went to Rhea Ripley and started punishing her. As the two brawled, Io Shirai climbed up to the roof of the house and took out both opponents with a huge crossbody. Rhea Ripley soon recovered and delivered a Riptide to Flair. However, Shirai broke the pin and started fighting The Nightmare. Frustrated, the champion entered the ring with a kendo stick and started punishing both. Charlotte Flair then trapped Ripley in the Figure-Eight, but The Genius of the Sky hit Ripley with a moonsault to get the pin and claim the Women's Championship.

