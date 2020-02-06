Kazuchika Okada Earmarked As Triple H's Next Big Signing In WWE: Reports

Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, has reportedly earmarked New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) superstar Kazuchika Okada as his next big signing for the company. Pro Sports Extra reported that Triple H has made it his 'personal mission' to bring Kazuchika Okada to WWE when his current contract expires.

Per a source, Triple H has made it his "personal mission" to sign NJPW's Kazuchika Okada when his current contract is up.



Triple H is said to follow Okada's work closely and has shown it to others in the company.https://t.co/2Pu8XV7c49https://t.co/h0ckZvEHrh#NJPW #WWE — PSE Wrestling (@PSE_WWE) February 6, 2020

Also Read | WWE Signs New Deals With Killer Kross And Timothy Thatcher; Kazuchika Okada rumoured

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest draws in the wrestling industry outside of WWE. Despite WWE dominating the wrestling industry with its financial prowess, the company has failed to attract some of the biggest stars in the past.

Who is Kazuchika Okada?

With AEW looking to snap up unhappy stars at WWE, Triple H is reportedly working hard to sign the best wrestlers outside the company. Kazuchika Okada is one such name. He is widely considered as one of the best wrestlers in the business. A five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada has made his name with NJPW.

He had a brief stint with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) in the early 2010s but has largely remained loyal to the Japanese promotion. Okada was ranked No. 1 out of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's (PWI 500) list in 2017. The 32-year-old has won several Match of the Year awards in his career and had notable feuds against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor (then Prince Devitt) and Kenny Omega in the past.

Also Read | Triple H Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him Before Introducing WWE NXT To The World

Kazuchika Okada has reportedly rejected WWE's offer in the past. However, his contract with NJPW is rumoured to expire soon.

Also Read | Triple H Says WWE Doesn't Tell Superstars To Point At WrestleMania Sign

Who is Kazuchika Okada? Watch to find out

WWE has recently been criticised for the treatment of Japanese superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami. Under such circumstances, it'll be interesting to see how Triple H manages to convince Kazuchika Okada to leave NJPW for WWE.

Also Read | Cain Velasquez Claims Triple H Rejected Him Before His WWE Debut