WWE Signs New Deals With Killer Kross And Timothy Thatcher; Duo Set To Make An Appearance

It’s almost time for WrestleMania 36 and WWE have decided to add two huge names in their star-studded roster by signing new deals with Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher. After Edge’s return at the Royal Rumble, the entire WWE fan base expected to so see some more names in the roster. No wonder, WWE did not disappoint their fans as they have already cleared the pathway for Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher.

WWE have already signed new deals with Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher

In the recent news segment of Satin Sheet of WWE Backstage, WWE insider Ryan Satin revealed that Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher have already bonded their ways with WWE and the duo are set to make their appearance. According to reports, both the newcomers have started training at the WWE Performance Centre and Killer Kross is expected to feature on television very soon. WWE NXT also confirmed the news by posting a picture from their official Twitter handle. The official website of WWE has also confirmed the news and WWE fans highly excited to see Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher in the roster. Take a look.

Newly signed Killer Kross’s girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is already a participant of WWE NXT. No wonder WWE fans are already expecting Killer Kross to pair up with his girlfriend. It remains to be seen if WWE makes it happen for real or not. Take a look at Killer Kross' wrestling abilities.

(Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of WWE NXT)