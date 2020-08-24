Keith Lee Set For Move To WWE RAW After Losing NXT Championship Title To Karrion Kross

Going into WWE NXT TakeOver XXX, fans believed that Keith Lee would defeat Karrion Kross to retain the WWE NXT Championship title, but that didn’t happen. When the two powerhouses collided at TakeOver, Karrion Kross bested Keith Lee with a huge suplex. After the show, fans criticised Triple H and company for giving the prestigious belt to the superstar who made his WWE TV debut just a couple of months ago. However, WWE recently made an announcement related to Keith Lee on Twitter, which reveals why they made that decision.

Keith Lee to move to WWE RAW from WWE NXT

WWE revealed that the former WWE NXT Champion will be moving to the main WWE roster and would appear on WWE RAW, starting this week. Though it’s a huge step-up for the Limitless One, fans believe that WWE should have given Keith Lee more time to establish himself as a WWE NXT Champion. Keith Lee became the NXT Champion almost a month ago and defend his title only a handful of times. “No one will remember Keith Lee’s title run. Should have given him more time,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

According to various reports, Keith Lee could face various WWE RAW superstars before starting a feud with an A-lister. Fans speculate that The Limitless One could go after Kevin Owens or WWE Champion Drew McIntyre himself. There are also talks that Keith Lee would start a feud with WWE veteran Brock Lesnar as the two traded hands for a couple of minutes at 2020 Royal Rumble match before Lesnar eliminated Lee.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: Keith Lee loses his WWE NXT Championship

As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee downed Karrion Kross with a shoulder tackle. The Harald of Doomsday tried to fight back, but The Limitless One kept him under pressure with a series of lefts and rights. Kross had to retreat out of the ring to recover before he took control. Karrion Kross punished Lee outside before injuring Lee’s arm with the guardrail. He kept the champion down with some ground moves, but Keith Lee recovered and broke free with the help of a powerbomb.

The two hit each other back and forth for a couple of minutes, before the challenger trapped Lee in the Kross Jacket. The Limitless One fought back and tried to deliver something big, but Karrion Kross countered by delivering a suplex to win the match.

Image Source: WWE.com